Parents urged to immunise kids against polio

MANSEHRA: The ulema, civil society members and former lawmaker on Tuesday urged the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children to save them from the crippling poliovirus.

“It’s an alarming situation for us as two fresh cases of polio were reported in the neighbouring Torghar district,” Mufti Mujeebur Rehman, the district prayer leader, told a seminar held in Oghi.

The seminar was organised by the tehsil administration, Oghi, which was largely attended, among others, by people from various walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner, Oghi, Muhammad Shujain Vistro said that the children infected by the crippling disease in Torghar and Bannu districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not administered the anti-polio vaccine.

“I think the parents will realise the situation and administer anti-polio drops to their kids to save them from the crippling disease,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former MNA Nawabzada Salahuddin Saeed said the cases of polio once again increased compared to two previous consecutive years.