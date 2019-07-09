Relief, rescue operation in Chitral underway, says minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said on Tuesday that relief and rescue operation was continuing in Golen valley in Chitral as Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was monitoring the rescue activities.

According to a handout, he said that about 22 people mostly women and children have been rescued from Izghor and shifted to Chitral town.

He said that medical teams have reached the affected areas and rescue teams were also present near Golen valley.

He added that the pedestrian and bike path would be restored within 48 hours. The minister said that heavy machinery has reached to reconstruct the damaged road but it would take some time because of the heavy flow of water.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the melting of glacier badly affected the nearby three villages, Izghor, Bakra, and Golen Payen in which 45 to 50 houses have been destroyed.

Due to the increase in water flow, the relief workers are facing difficulties, he said, adding that food items, tents and other necessities have been provided in significant quantity.

He said that the mobile system was down due to which the communication process was weak.

There is a risk of glacier melting due to rise in temperature, he added.

The deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and district administration officials are present on the spot and they spent last night with the affectees.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the situation was under control in the affected areas and the local administration was trying to complete the Jeepable road for the area as soon as possible.

He further said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was alert and food and medicines have been provided to the affected area.

The minister said the government institutions were alert to cope with any untoward situation and were engaged in relief activities.