close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Explosive device defused

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

BANNU: The officials of the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) defused an explosive device planted near a warehouse here on Tuesday, official sources said.

The sources said acting on a tip-off, the BDU personnel reached the

warehouse on the Bannu-Kohat road and defused the device spotted by the labourers working in the warehouse.

The officials collected pieces of evidence and started an investigation after registering the case against unknown miscreants.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus