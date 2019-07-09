close
July 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

Weather to be little hotter than normal in July

Islamabad

Islamabad: With the weather already being scorching hot, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the temperature will remain little above normal during the current month.

"On the basis of prevailing global atmospheric and ocean conditions, it is forecast that below normal rainfall is expected in the country during the current month." "The mean temperature is likely to remain 1-2 degree Centigrade above normal during July."

