175 awarded degrees at PGMI convocation

LAHORE: For the first time, training of teachers at Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud-din Medical College (AMC) has started which is resulting in improving medical education and providing better facilities to the patients as well. The research work of the senior doctors and quality improvement has resulted in getting better ranking by Lahore General Hospital.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and AMC principal Prof Dr Tayyab said this while addressing the annual convocation on Tuesday. Former Dean of PGMI and renowned gynecologist Prof Dr Rashid Lateef was the chief guest while Board of Management Chairman Shahab Khawaja, UHS Acting VC Dr Shagufta Khalid, faculty members, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din, principals of different medical colleges, professors, students and their parents attended the ceremony. Prof Dr Najamul-Hasnain, organizing secretary of the convocation, delivered the welcome speech.

In this convocation, 175 medical students were awarded with degrees while 65 medals were also distributed. Dr Ayesha Riaz got 14 gold medals from AMC and remained the best graduate of the year. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Rashid said the day had great significance for the parents as well whose dream had realised.

He said these degrees should be utilised for the service of humanity and including female all students should come in the practical field to work for the needy ones. Prof Dr Tayyab said it was second convocation of AMC and 8th of PGMI while the day would be a milestone for the students and the fruit of their hard work has materialised.

He said MBBS graduates of these institutes have been offered paid house jobs at Lahore General Hospital where they could serve the patients practically.