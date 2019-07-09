Doctors, paramedics to be trained for patients safety

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned to formally train doctors and paramedical staff for 100 percent implementation on Punjab Patients Safety Programme (PPSP).

She issued the instructions during a meeting with representatives of World Health Organisation (WHO) at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. The Minister said the training under Punjab Patients Safety Programme will be arranged under the supervision of representatives of World Health Organisation.

Instructions have been issued to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department in this regard, she said. Dr Yasmeen further said representatives of WHO will brief the doctors and paramedical staff about the importance of Punjab Patients Safety Programme through training workshops. Punjab Patients Safety Programme is an important feature of 10-Year Health Sector Strategy Programme, she concluded.

screening camps: Following the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir has issued orders to establish medical camps for screening of Hepatitis B&C.

He issued the order during a meeting regarding medical camps. These camps will be established from July 18 to 20 at Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital, Govt Maternity Hospital Chohan Road, Govt Mozang Hospital, Diagnostic Centre Sanatnagar, Govt Bilal Ganj Filter Clinic and in mobile health unit at outfall road.