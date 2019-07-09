Pakistan has lowest forest reserves: Dr. Baig

KARACHI: Pakistan’s forest reserves are only `1.9% which is too little as compared to that of other regional countries which have a minimum bench mark of 25% forest reserves, said Dr. Senior Vice President, FPCCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Baig was addressing a reception hosted by All Pakistan Timber Traders Association held at the Sindh Governor House. Baig said Pakistan is experiencing aggressive deforestation exposing it to the rigours of climate change of which glacial melting is just one of the complex problems. The new government, he said is promoting reforestation to overcome deforestation. Finland, Sweden, Germany, France Austria, USA and Canada have effective policies to contain deforestation making it mandatory to plant two trees for every single tree that is cut down. Baig said import of timber for commercial activities is becoming expensive because of devaluation of rupee, import duty and sales taxes. Dr. Baig requested the government to allow duty free import of wood to boost construction and other down steam industries. He acknowledged with appreciation the role of Honorable Governor who is acting as a bridge between government and business community, to take up the issues of timber and other types of wood with the policy makers which carry full support of FPCCI.

He congratulated Governor Imran Ismail for the successful negotiations with Karachi Tajir Ittehad leading to withdraw their strike call after assurances from Chairman FBR to review their issues during the prime minister’s forthcoming visit. The reception was attend by Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, Senior Vice President, FPCCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MPA’s Ramzan Ghanchi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khurram Sherzaman, Chairman All Pakistan Timber Traders Association Sharjeel Goplani, VP FPCCI Muslim Mohammedi, and large numbers of representatives of various associations and trade bodies.