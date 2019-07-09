Industrial estate’s gas issues fixed

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has enhanced the capacity of gas supplying network to Hayatabad Industrial Estate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), eliminating the issues of low pressure, said, an official said on Tuesday.

“The gas utility has recently commissioned enhanced dedicated trunk of 16 inch line supplying natural gas to economic zone, increasing carrying capacity of economic zone by four times and completely resolving the problem of low gas pressure in industrial estate,” an SNGPL spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the official said, the SNGPL had started a new 8 inch diameter system augmentation pipeline project on Warsak road Peshawar to overcome low pressure problems in the area.