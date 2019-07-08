Kashmir dispute solution ‘lies in negotiated settlement’

GENEVA: Speakers at the Kashmir Roadside Roundtable resolved that the solution to the suffering people of held Kashmir lies in finding a peaceful and negotiated settlement to the crisis.

According to a press release, the event was organised in continuation of Kashmir Freedom and Human Rights campaign, outside the United Nations near the famous broken chair in the UN Square.

A large crowd of people, having travelled from London, Milan, Berlin, Madrid, other parts of Europe and Islamabad, participated in the scorching heat to demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir who are subjected to gross human rights violations.

Speaking on the occasion, Faiz Naqshbandhi, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC, AJK and Pakistan Chapter), said Kashmir continued to bleed and that deliberate and systematic campaign of brutal repression against the people of Kashmir was on the rise.

“Kashmir is the UN-recognised conflict, therefore, the UN has major role to emphasise on all the stakeholders to settle the Kashmir issue, in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, peacefully,” he insisted.

Ambassador Ronald Barnes (IPNC) and Leon Siu (Koani Foundation) expressed their support to the Kashmiris right to self-determination and the promotion and protection of their human rights.

Pervaiz Shah of APHC said: “The resolution of the Kashmir conflict lies through negotiations among the stakeholders including Pakistan, India and the principal

party — the people of Kashmir—and any attempt to have a deal between the two without the third will fail ultimately.”

Amjad Yousaf of Kashmir Institute of International Relations appealed the Kashmiris to stand united to advance their cause at the international forums. Ijaz Piara of Pakistan Overseas Alliance Federation declared that he would work tirelessly through entire Europe to advocate the Kashmiris right to freedom.

Madam Shamim Shawl of International Muslim Women Union revealed that sexual violence such as use of mass rape or molestation, torture and even killings were used on women by Indians to intimidate and counteract voices of freedom.

In his concluding address, Barrister A Majid Tramboo said: “Indian ‘terrorism bogey’ at the international fora is doomed to fail because the world knows that India is guilty of wide range of ongoing serious human rights violations over the seven decades of conflict, therefore, India has to account for past and current utter gross human rights violations and abuses and for the denial of the UN promised plebiscite to Kashmiris.”

Prof Shagufta Ashraf and Dr Tayyaba Bashir from University of Kotli; Zubair Awan, Chairman Kashmir Youth Assembly; Raja Zaheer Ahmed and Choudhary Ajmal also spoke on the occasion.