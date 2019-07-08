Tribute to Ashfaq Mirza

Islamabad: Activist and poetess Kishwar Naheed said that Prof Ashfaq Saleem Mirza is a punctual and disciplined personality and she learns from his intellect and philosophical thoughts.

Kishwar Apa was speaking at a ‘Tribute to a living legend programme: celebrating life and work of Ashfaq Saleem Mirza’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Monday.

Critic and author Dr Iqbal Afaqi said that Ashfaq Mirza is an incredible personality of strength and patience, who gives confidence to his colleagues and friends in their difficult times. He said that Mirza Sahib translated Hegel’s philosophical literature in such a way that a common person can understand and learn his philosophical thoughts.

Sarmad Sehbai, famous poet, film and theatre director, said Ashfaq’s personality is universal in nature, which cannot be expressed in few words. Prof Noor Fatima from International Islamic University said that Ashraf Mirza’s contributions to literature are multi-dimensional in the field of Urdu literature, poetry, history and philosophy. Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director, SDPI, said that our society is in moral debt trap and SDPI’s tribute to a living legend series programme was an attempt to overcome this moral debt trap. Dr Ravish Nadeem, writer and poet, said that Ashfaq in his political and philosophical struggle never lose patience. Dr Naazir Mahmood, progressive intellectuals and social commentator, said that Ashfaq’s book ‘Falsafa kia hay’ beautifully sums up the essence of philosophy.