UK and Pakistan develop public health partnership

Islamabad: The UK and Pakistan public health partnership was further developed last week by a five-day visit of the Deputy Chief Executive of Public Health England (PHE), Richard Gleave.

During the visit, Mr Gleave hosted workshops on strengthening public health systems in Pakistan in partnership with senior government officials from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, the National Institute of Health and Provincial Health departments. His visit was to support Pakistan in protecting and improving the health and wellbeing of its population, including by working across organisational boundaries and making sustainable improvements through better ways of working. He shared key opportunities and challenges that PHE faced as it underwent significant public health restructuring in recent years and how some of these opportunities and challenges might apply to Pakistan. Speaking at the end of his visit, Richard Gleave, the Deputy Chief Executive of PHE, said: “I am delighted to be back in Pakistan working with the Public Health England team based here.