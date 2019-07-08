Kashmiri freedom fighters paid tribute

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership paid rich tributes to Kashmiri Muslims for courageously continuing their freedom struggle against the worst state terrorism of Delhi, assuring them of JI’s all out support for their right of self-determination as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

A resolution adopted by the meeting of JI Shoora at Mansoorah chaired by Senator Sirajul Haq, expressed confidence that the indigenous movement of Kashmiris in line with the UN Charter would achieve its goal very soon.

The JI central decision making body congratulated the Kashmiris for successfully boycotting the so-called elections for the Indian parliament in Jammu and Kashmir and observed this was referendum against the unlawful Indian occupation in the valley.

The Shoora called upon UN to fulfill its responsibility by holding plebiscite in Kashmir. It noted that occupation army’s brutalities in Held Kashmir had intensified since the martyrdom of Muzaffar Wani.

The JI Shoora condemned the restrictions on the media in Held Kashmir. It said that the Kashmiris’ habitations were being razed under the garb of search operation and Kashmiri youth were being arrested and their whereabouts were not known.

It said character assassination of Hurriyat Conference leadership was going on while extreme methods were being used to torture the Hurriyat leaders in jail. Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani had been under-house arrest for the last ten years.

The Shoora condemned the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Held Kashmir and demanded a ban on JI be lifted immediately and its assets released. It also condemned New Delhi’s conspiracy to alter the Kashmir demography by settling Hindus in order to reduce the Muslim majority into a minority by amending the Indian constitution.