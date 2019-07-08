Windowpane kills sleeping girl in Misri Shah

LAHORE: A 10-year-old girl was killed when the glass of a window fell on her in Misri Shah police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Kinza, a resident of Wassan Pura. She was sleeping when the glass fell on her. As a result, her throat was slit. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died. Police have handed over the body to the family after legal formalities.

rewarded: Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan applauded the performance of Lahore police in safe recovery of a girl child kidnapped for ransom.

Professional use of modern technology to solve the difficult and sensitive case is admirable. IG Arif Nawaz has said CCPO Lahore, DIG Investigation, SP CIA and all Lahore police deserve congratulations and accolade for safely recovering the girl child, Meerab, kidnapped for ransom from Ameen Park Lahore. They effectively used the latest technology with professional excellence to recover the child from Hafizabad and handed her over safely to her family. He said Meerab kidnapping case was a challenging case for the police and SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team successfully worked it out in professional way and child was returned harmless to her family. The IG directed for carrying on working to protect the lives and properties of public with the same professionalism to further improve the confidence building among public and police. He said that now-a-days criminal elements are using latest technology to fulfill their heinous plans and this has increased the challenges of police force so all officials and officers of police should further improve their performance according to the principals of smart policing to ensure the public service and safety.

He expressed these views during a cash and commendation certificates distribution ceremony among the police team members who recovered Meerab safely here on Monday at Central Police Office. In the ceremony, the IG distributed commendation certificates and a cash amount of 280,000 among 13 officers and officials.

DELEGATION LEAVES FOR CHINA: A five-member delegation led by DIG Special Protection Unit Sheikh Muhammad Umar departed for China. The delegate will apprise the Chinese government about the security measures taken for the CPEC projects and Chinese Professionals. The delegation includes senior officers of Punjab Police and Interior Ministry who will meet Chinese officials to extend mutual cooperation and to discuss professional matters. During meeting, matters regarding SPU Officials training, Communications, weapons and vehicles will be discussed while Pakistani delegation will brief relevant officials about the security arrangements for Chinese citizens, investors, and professionals.