close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Man seeks help to recover property

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

BARA: A poor man hailing from Khyber district has appealed to the chief minister to help recover his piece of land allegedly illegally occupied by his brothers in Peshawar.

Talking to the media persons, Murad Khan, son of Khan Akbar, a resident Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, said that his brothers, Shamshad Khan and Misal Khan had occupied his property in the Academy Town near the Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said that he explained his claim in several ‘Jirgas’ with their brothers according to the Pashtun tradition but they did not comply with the decision of the jirga. Murad Khan maintained that he had also lodged a complaint with the PM Complaint Cell and Pakistan Citizen Portal but to no avail. “I have three daughters only but my brothers have tried to usurp the property and right of my daughters,” he claimed. The man asked the chief minister to help recover the property from the illegal occupation of his brothers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus