Man seeks help to recover property

BARA: A poor man hailing from Khyber district has appealed to the chief minister to help recover his piece of land allegedly illegally occupied by his brothers in Peshawar.

Talking to the media persons, Murad Khan, son of Khan Akbar, a resident Bara tehsil of the Khyber district, said that his brothers, Shamshad Khan and Misal Khan had occupied his property in the Academy Town near the Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said that he explained his claim in several ‘Jirgas’ with their brothers according to the Pashtun tradition but they did not comply with the decision of the jirga. Murad Khan maintained that he had also lodged a complaint with the PM Complaint Cell and Pakistan Citizen Portal but to no avail. “I have three daughters only but my brothers have tried to usurp the property and right of my daughters,” he claimed. The man asked the chief minister to help recover the property from the illegal occupation of his brothers.