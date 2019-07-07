PMYA to facilitate minority youth in ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’

Islamabad : In a bid to uplift Minority Youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programmes (PMYA) has planned to facilitate marginalised and minority youth in ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

According to an official, for their empowerment special focus would be given on their career development and employment pathways.

They would be provided with equal opportunities as other citizens enjoy their civic rights as citizen of Pakistan, he stated.

He said under ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ selected minorities youth would be taught skill development, technical, vocational and digital skills, entrepreneurship development and civic engagement.

He said that minorities had the right to get every government opportunity for the economic empowerment as they had equal right on the country’s resources.

Meanwhile, in bid to empower women, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to reserve separate quota of young women in Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

“Women comprised more than half of the population so there was dire need to uplift them economically to bring them into mainstream of society fabric,” an official told this agency.

He said that PMYA will collaborate with Ministry of Human Rights to strengthen more and more women to participate in economic activities to become self-dependent and self-sufficient.

He said that for their technical and vocational training PMYA will associate them with best technical institutes adding that in other schemes like SME lending loan facility, women would have separate quota.

Women will also be selected from remote and rural areas to bring them forward for self-governing and for the development of the country, he stated.

He said that PTI’s government was committed to provide paramount opportunities to the young women so that they could contribute to the national development.