NAB receives 60, 400 complaints in last 18 months

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received 60,400 complaints and okayed conducting verifications of 2,500 complaints,1,159 inquiries, 404 investigations, apprehended 570 corrupt elements and recovered Rs5,000 million from their possession in last 18 months.

According to official sources, the anti-graft watchdog has apprehended 570 suspects in last 18 months and accorded approval of filing 610 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, which were currently under trial.

He said the conviction ratio of NAB remained 70.8 per cent during 2018 which was the best as compared to the performance of anti-corruption institutions while 1,236 references involving Rs900 billion corruption cases were also in different stages of hearing at different accountability courts.

In total NAB has so far recovered record Rs326 billion from the corrupt and deposited into the national exchequer.

The NAB Rawalpindi has established 3,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) in educational institutions to channelize creative energy of youth towards fight against corruption.