DRAP wary of illegal advertisement of drugs

Islamabad: The unlawful promotion of therapeutic goods in the print and electronic media is a cause of serious concern and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is vigilant about illegal advertisement of drugs that threaten the health of people. The Drug Act 1976 and rules framed thereunder provide that the permission of advertisement for drugs shall be sought from DRAP.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the DRAP spokesman said, illegal advertisement promotes self-prescribing habits. The use of print media like newspaper, magazines, handouts and pamphlets, social media, texts and display on sign boards/hoardings give misleading information to public if not scrutinized.

Such advertisements may contain content which promotes fear and worry among patients and the general public, make false claims of treatment, include unapproved indications for the use of a medicine, and ultimately endanger public health.

“Illegal advertisement of medicines is punishable by law and legal action will be taken against such elements as per Drugs Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012,” the spokesman stated.