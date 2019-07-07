Two real brothers among seven killed over land dispute in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Seven persons were killed and three others injured in an exchange of fire between two rival groups on land and use of mountainous water dispute in the jurisdiction of Chodhwan Police Station here on Sunday.

The incident occurred between two groups Pakhakhel tribe and Madozai tribe in the Mengal area of tehsil Draban. The persons of Madozai tribe, Latif, Ahmad Shah, Habib and Asmat Jan have been killed while Qayoom and Salim sustained bullet injuries.

Similarly, two real brothers of Pakhakhel tribe Zahir Shah and Tahir Shah have been killed while Shahid injured during the exchange of fire. The name and tribe of third deceased person was not confirmed yet. The police said land and mountainous water dispute had been running for the last 40 years between these two tribes. ­