Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

‘Karo-Kari’ menace claims three more lives

SUKKUR: The odious tribal tradition of Karo-Kari claimed three lives in Ghotki on Saturday.

The police claimed some assailants of the Lund clan ambushed and killed three people identified as Ghahano Kori, Qabool and Jalal Kori over ‘Karo-Kari,’ when they were heading towards a court in Ghotki.

According to police, some time ago two persons of a rival clan of the Lunds were killed on the pretext of ‘Karo-Kari’ and on Saturday, the armed men of the other group drew their revenge. The police said an FIR was registered against 11 accused while the suspects, who were nominated in the FIR, are on the run.

The parents of the victims staged a demonstration, along with the bodies, on the National Highway and demanded the arrest of the killers.

