Steimle wins short Tour of Austria prologue

VIENNA: Jannik Steimle won the Tour of Austria prologue in Wels on Saturday.

The 23-year-old German completed the 2.5km time trial in 2min 50.11sec to finish 1.12 seconds ahead of Austrian Matthias Braendle.

The first stage of six in the race will be run over 138.8 kilometres on Sunday from Grieskirchen to Freistadt.

The race starts under a cloud. Last month, Austrian cyclists Stefan Denifl and Georg Preidler were banned for four years following an investigation into the blood doping scandal that blew up at the nordic world ski championships in Seefeld, Austria, in February. Tour of Austria prologue results:

1. Jannik Steimle (ALL/Team Vorarlberg Santic) 2min 50.11sec, 2. Matthias Braendle (AUT/Israel Cycling Academy) at 1.12sec, 3. Pieter Vanspeybrouck (BEL/Wanty) 3.74, 4. Tom Wirtgen (LUX/Wallonie Bruxelles) at 4.23, 5. Emils Liepins (LAT/Wallonie) at 4.29.