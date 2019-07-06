Maryam levelled baseless charges, says Samsam

LAHORE : Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, referring to the press conference of PML-N leaders, said the speech of Maryam Nawaz tantamount to levelling baseless allegations and blaming superior judiciary.

He said that scriptwriter of the press conference should be rewarded. The High-handed decisions of Shahbaz Sharif are on the record in the shape of tape recording. The Punjab information minister said Shahbaz Sharif had given answers to many questions after handing over authority to Maryam Nawaz. He said the people of Pakistan ask why this hidden help has not arrived before? He said that an attempt had been made to mislead 22 crore people of Pakistan. It is surprising how come mobile video had been made of this speech without intimation, the minister said. He said that the choice of the words of those doing the press conference was not matching with the tone of their speeches. He said it smacked of conspiracy against government institutions. Such tactics will no longer help achieve any goal, said Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari.