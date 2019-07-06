2,000 take SMIU entrance test

kARACHI : The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) conducted an entry test for admissions to its undergraduate, graduate and PhD programmes for the fall 2019 at its campus on Saturday.

Around 2,000 students, belonging to various areas of Sindh, applied through an online portal for merit-based admissions to 400 seats in different departments, including the business administration, commerce and management science, computer science, media and communication studies, environment sciences, and education departments.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, the SMIU vice chancellor (VC), said more candidates applied for admissions to the varsity this year than the previous year. He added that the SMIU had become a great seat of modern education and a large number of students wanted to get admissions there because it was an alma mater of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"We want to give admissions to all the willing students but due to lack of space and other resources, at this stage we only offer admission on a limited number of seats," the VC said. Sharing details of the varsity’s expansion, the VC said construction work was going on at its Malir Campus in Education City and simultaneously an information technology tower was also under construction at the City Campus. He maintained that the varsity would offer admissions to more students after the completion of those projects. The entry test result will be announced on July 10 after which interviews of selected candidates will be conducted between July 15 and 26. The merit list of successful candidates will be displayed on August 1 and classes will commence from September 11.

According to its official website, the SMIU is a chartered university duly recognised by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. It is one of the oldest institutions in South Asia. Quaid-i-Azam studied at this institution for about four and a half years from between 1887 and 1892.