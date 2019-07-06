Opp move against Senate chairman to fail: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the divided opposition would fail to oust the Senate chairman through no-confidence motion.

“Several opposition members have been in contact with us. Any move to oust the Senate chairman will fail,” he told reporters at Pirpiai.

This he stated while visiting Pirpiai to condole the death of former district councillor Izzat Khan with his relatives.

“Whatever the opposition leaders are doing is meant to save their skin and money they had accumulated through kickbacks,” Pervez Khattak maintained. He said the people had given the PTI mandate, which should be given due regard, rather than getting involved in leg-pulling.

“We are ready to fight back constitutionally and democratically even if opposition leaders use illegal ways,” he made it clear.

He said that the price-hike and other problems that emerged soon after the budget were temporary and would be overcome in future.

The Imran Khan-led government was committed to pulling the country out of all crises.

“Big steps are being taken to reform the institutions. And the reforms process has started yielding results,” he went on to add.

The former chief minister said the accountability process would continue and the looters of public money would be brought to justice.