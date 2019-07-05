Universities asked to create skilled youths

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday asked universities to create skilled youths, who can directly contribute to the creation of jobs and knowledge economy in Pakistan.

He was speaking the inauguration ceremony for the 2019 Annual Thesis Exhibition organised by the Department of Architecture and Design on the Islamabad Campus of Comsats University on Friday.

The minister said the government was committed to deploying locally developed and ICT based methodologies for improving school access, teachers training and overall quality of school education.

He said the broadening of tax net was essential for the government to provide its citizens with basic services of education and health. The minister praised the CUI for being a world-ranked university with a focus on ICTs and technology, which the government would like to use in deploying mass literacy programmes.

Rector of Comsats University Islamabad Prof Dr Raheel Qamar stressed the need for promoting liberal arts along with technology education and called on the government to support technology-based student startups for creating a knowledge economy base in Pakistan.

He said the CUI encourages students to become life-long learners so that a rapidly changing and highly competitive skills market can be catered to by locally trained manpower. The rector said that by using modern technologies including hybrid teaching and holographic classrooms, the government can improve access to education even in far-flung areas at a minimal cost.

"Fawad Chaudry, Minister for Science & Technology has already given us the task of digitizing the parliament and the CUI will play its due role as a national service under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology," Prof. Qamar told media persons.

Students who had successfully completed requirements for their Bachelors’ degrees showcased their design works in the form of 47 exhibits. Students showcased design concepts that are based on cutting edge technology and innovation as well as an innate aesthetic sense of an artist.

The exhibition has become an annual fixture that encourages students to display their design ideas for potential industries and employers as well as show-casing skills and local talent in the areas of Sustainable Architecture, Design and Technology and preservation of local art and culture in Pakistan.