‘Interest-based system ruined country’s economy’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the interest-based system has ruined the country’s economy and the nation has to face the divine consequences.

Addressing the opening session of three-day JI Shoora (central decision making body) at Mansoora on Friday, he warned that unless the interest-based economy was abolished, development and prosperity would remain a dream. He said the JI was making continuous efforts to safeguard the ideological character of the country. He said a resolution had been adopted in Senate against private interest-based businesses.

He said JI MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali had moved a bill against interest in the National Assembly while JI’s petitions against interest were already pending before the Federal Shariat Court. He said JI’s first priority was to gain enough parliamentary strength with the public support and it would seek public support to pressurise the government to end interest-based system in the country.

He said the opinion surveys were indicating that people’s expectations from PTI government were dying and with the next year budget. Instead of providing any relief to the masses, the government is adding to their problems. People are crying due to the price spiral but the prime minister and his economic team are helpless before IMF. The JI chief said there was a leadership vacuum in the country and JI alone could fill that.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the law of production orders for detained assembly members could not be repealed easily, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan won’t be able to do that.

Addressing the JI Political Committee meeting at Mansoora on Friday, he said even the ruling party members would not support the government in this respect. He said the procedure for disqualification of a member of Senate, National Assembly and a Provincial Assembly had been laid down in the Constitution. He said a member of Senate, National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly was a member in the eye of the law till the time he/she was convicted by a court and disqualified.

Baloch said ZA Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had made certain laws to deal with their opponents but they had fallen victim to the same laws. He demanded the government concentrate on finding solutions of the economic problems of the people. He said the situation in the country was worsening day by day but the rulers were not serious in dealing with it.