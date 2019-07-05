59 POs arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Model Town division police claimed to have arrested 137 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs from their possession. Moreover, 59 proclaimed offenders (POs) and target offenders of A&B categories were also arrested. Model Town division police also arrested 45 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing, loudspeaker and price control.
