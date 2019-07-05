close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Hot, humid weather returns a day after rain

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

They predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.However, dust-thundershower/rain (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Kasur, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Kotli, Dir and Karachi. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 37.5°C and minimum was 23.5°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus