Hot, humid weather returns a day after rain

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

They predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.However, dust-thundershower/rain (with isolated heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Kasur, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin, Kotli, Dir and Karachi. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 37.5°C and minimum was 23.5°C.