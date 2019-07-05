Robbers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Friday arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. Acting superintendent of police (SP), City, Atiq Shah told a press conference that two robbers snatched Rs200,000 from a trader on the Ring Road. The official said a police party was informed about the incident to chase the robbers.
PESHAWAR: The police on Friday arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. Acting superintendent of police (SP), City, Atiq Shah told a press conference that two robbers snatched Rs200,000 from a trader on the Ring Road. The official said a police party was informed about the incident to chase the robbers.