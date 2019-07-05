PTA directed to take action against unwarranted calls

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take action on complaints against unwarranted promotional text messages and calls.Justice Shahid Jamil Khan was hearing a petition by a citizen questioning rampant text messages and calls on mobile phones by different companies for the promotion of their business.

PTA director communication Muhammad Shafique appeared before the court, however, he failed to come up with satisfactory answers to the judge’s queries. The judge observed that mobile phone users have frequently complained about receiving text messages from water tank cleaning service providers on a daily basis from multiple numbers.

The PTA officer stated that there was no mechanism to control such text messages. However, the judge observed that the PTA could take action against mobile numbers used for sending unnecessary promotional text messages and calls.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the mobile phone users faced a great hazard due to unwarranted text messages and calls. He said the PTA being a regulatory body should be ordered to ban such promotional activities on the cellular phones. Justice Khan adjourned hearing until July 19 and hinted at summoning the PTA chairman if action was not taken on complaints against the unwanted text messages and calls.