Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

Art exhibition at Swat University ends

National

 
July 6, 2019

MINGORA: The two-day "Arts and Design Exhibition" concluded at the PTCL Campus of the University of Swat on Friday. Female students of Arts and Design Department of the university showcased their paintings. The exhibition featured pieces of screen printing, block printing, abstract art, calligraphy, landscape, ceramic art, dry arrangements, batik printing, woodcut, kawiya art, string art, quailing, watercolours, etc.

