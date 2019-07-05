UK university offers KU students, faculty exchange programmes

A two-member delegation of the Ulster University, United Kingdom, on Thursday visited the University of Karachi and met Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his office.

Professor Paul Hanna, the Associate Dean (Global Engagement), Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment of the Ulster University, Humair Ahmad, and country manager for the university during their visit discussed the ongoing research and academic activities in different departments of the university, especially in the Department of Computer Science.

Hanna offered the faculty and students exchange programme under which students of MS and MPhil of the computer science department would get a chance to study one semester at the Ulster University.

He also showed interest in faculty training programme through which faculty members would get hands-on training of modern technology and its usage at the Ulster University, and said that the students should apply and try to avail a three-year PhD scholarship programme at the university which offers a stipend to the young scholars besides, completely waiving off their tuition fees.

Meanwhile, the VC accepted the offer and said that it would surely help the students and they would be able to learn a lot from this experience. He said that the varsity’s students should take advantage of the offer as this academic mobility was a good opportunity for them and for the faculty members of the computer science department.

He mentioned that academic exchange and scientific research cooperation would produce fruitful results in the future. Later, the delegation visited the department and met the faculty members. Chairman of the department, Professor Dr Sadiq Ali Khan, informed the visitors that around 2,500 students were enrolled, and shed light on research activities being held in the department.