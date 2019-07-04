Pak-Afghan match: Qureshi discusses anti-Pak drive with British HC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday raised with the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew the matter of anti-Pakistan banners waved during a World Cup cricket match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Leeds.

In a meeting with Mr. Drew at the Foreign Office, Qureshi expressed serious concern over the misuse of cricket stadium for anti-Pakistan propaganda.

During the match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingly Carnegie stadium on July 29, a private aircraft was

seen flying over towing controversial banners against Pakistan. Matters of bilateral interest and regional situation also came under discussion. Qureshi welcomed an announcement by the Kensington Palace about the visit of Prince William and his wife Princess Kate the Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan this autumn and said the people of Pakistan looked forward to their visit.