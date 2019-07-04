Youth drowns in BRB searching mobile phone

DASKA: An 18-year-old boy drowned in BRB Canal on Thursday in the area of Sadr police limits.

Hafiz Mujahid was heading to Daska on his motorcycle when the motorcycle skidded and he fell down on the road and his cellphone fell into the canal. He jumped into the canal to search the cellphone and drowned.

LOCALS DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: Locals were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Thieves entered the house of Liaquat Ali of city area and took away Rs 200,000, 26 tolas gold and a cellphone. In the second incident, thieves entered the shop of Shafi and took away cash and valuables. Meanwhile, Nasir was going to Gujranwala when two robbers intercepted him and snatched cash, a cellphone and his motorcycle in the area of city police.

AC TRANSFERRED: AC Daska Waqar Ahmed Cheema has been transferred and is replaced with Maria Javed, who took the charge on Thursday.