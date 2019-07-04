PSL holds corporate briefing

Islamabad: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) conducted a first-ever corporate briefing session at Islamabad Marriott Hotel in compliance with the directives of Pakistan Stock Exchange, says a press release.

Senior management of the company including the Chief Executive Officer Murtaza Hashwani, Chief Financial Officer Javed Iqbal, Company Secretary Mansoor Khan and board members M. A. Bawany, Shakir Abu Bakar and M. Ghazali Marghoob were present at the event.

The event was also attended by the participants of Pakistan Stock Exchange-Islamabad, Chartered Accountants, Corporate Law Professionals, lawyers and Members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mansoor opened the programme by presenting a brief profile of PSL and said that PSL became a part of Hashoo Group in 1985. The company is principally engaged in the hospitality business and owns and operates the five-star chain of Pearl-Continental Hotels across Pakistan. Currently, PSL owns six five-star hotels in all major cities of Pakistan and AJK. Each these hotels enjoys a prominent standing in the market.

Meanwhile, PSL is expanding its portfolio in key business and business destinations across Pakistan. The company is in the process of three five-star hotels in Mirpur, Multan and Malam Jabba. In May this year, the company launched Hashoo School of Hospitality Management, in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University. Besides the hospitality business, PSL also has interests in the travel and tourism business running the prestigious banner of Destinations of The World (DOTW). This venture is licensed under a master franchise agreement signed with DOTW Dubai. PSL is also engaged in the business of car rental services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Pearl Tours & Travels (Pvt) Limited. Moreover, it plans to enter the real estate business through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in this sector.Later, the Deputy Chief Finance Officer Tahir Mahmood shared financial highlights of the company.