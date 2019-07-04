10 armed men arrested from outside court

LAHORE: The Civil Lines police arrested 10 armed men from outside the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

The police were informed that around 10 armed men belonging to Shahbaz Gujjar Group were present outside the Anti-Terrorism Court and waiting for their opponents belonging to Masood Butt Group. A police team led by the DSP Naveed Akmal rushed to the spot and nabbed them. A case against the arrested men has been registered on various criminal charges including 7ATA.

Bodies: Police handed over the bodies of two persons, who were shot dead at Allama Iqbal International Airport a day back, to their families after postmortem. The victim, Zain was targeted for revenge and Akram, a cab driver, accidentally came under firing. Namaz-e-Janaza of Zain and Akram was offered in Lakhodair and Sadar respectively.

Meanwhile, Sarwar Road police have registered a case against seven persons in connection with the double murder. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Hafeez, uncle of the victim Zain Ali.

The accused Arshad, Shan, Ummar Butt and Ali were nominated in the FIR. Qaisar Butt and Israr Butt, brothers of the late Babar Butt, and Sajjad Jutt were also nominated in the FIR. As per the complainant, Zain's murder had been committed on the instigation of Qaisar, Israr and Sajjad.

Man dieS: A 45-year-old man lost his life in a clash with his neighbour in the Lytton Road area on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Moeen of Poonch Road, had a property dispute with Gull Baz Khan and others.

On the day of the incident, Moeen exchanged harsh words with Gull Baz over the issue but suddenly went unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.