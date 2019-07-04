Nandipur project: NAB challenges Babar Awan’s acquittal in IHC

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday challenged acquittal of former Law Minister Babar Awan and Justice (R) Riaz Kiani in Nandipur power project reference in Islamabad High Court.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi filed the appeal against the decision of accountability court in Islamabad High Court. National Accountability Bureau, in its plea, has requested the high court to declare the accountability court decision as void. NAB petition states that former Law Minister Babar Awan and Justice (R) Riaz Kiani are main accused in Nandipur power project, and the decision of their acquittal would have an adverse impact on the trial. “Acquittal of both the accused will affect the trial,” petition said.

NAB, in its petition in IHC, has also included the investigation report on delaying execution of the project and charges against the accused persons. Delay in execution of the project had caused a loss of Rs27.3 billion to the national exchequer.

Petition stated that the decision of accountability court was taken in haste and against the standards of justice. NAB has requested Islamabad High Court to set aside the decision of accountability court dated June 25, which acquitted former Law Minister Babar Awan and Riaz Kiyani.

It is to mention here that on June 25, accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik acquitted Babar Awan and Riaz Kiyani, whereas indict former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in Nandipur Power Project reference.

Last year in March Babar Awan and others were indicted in Nandipur Power Project case for causing delay in according approval to the project, which caused loss of Rs27.3 billion to the national exchequer.