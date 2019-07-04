Myanmar shuts nurseries

YANGON: Seven nurseries in Myanmar’s capital remained closed on Thursday as police charged a suspect for allegedly raping a two-year-old, a case that has horrified a country where experts say assaults on children are widespread.

The father of the girl spoke to local media about the investigation last week. He described how his daughter had returned home from her nursery in Naypyidaw in May with injuries that doctors told him were the result of rape.

The government this week temporarily closed the school and several others in the capital. "Fifteen private schools were shut on Monday but eight have re-opened," the Department of Social Welfare’s Tin Zaw Moe said.