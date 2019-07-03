close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

PTI’s fascist tactics to increase: Bilawal

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday continued targeting the economic policies of the government and said that budget has started to suck the life of the Pakistan’s economy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday from his Twitter said, “As rigged “PTIMF” budgets start to suck the life of Pakistan’s economy and expects the regime fascist tactics to increase.” He said when citizens of Rome were starving Caesar would distract with Gladiators. “Imran thinks you won’t notice his economic murder if he arrests all his critics,” he tweeted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus