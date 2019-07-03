KP Tourism Deptt launches mobile App to facilitate tourists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Atif Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the mobile App and tourism logo to facilitate domestic and foreign tourists during a visit to scenic places in the province.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Chairman National Tourism Board Zulfi Bukhari, Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Asif, Joint Secretary Prime Minister’s Secretariat Tariq Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Secretary KP Tourism Department Kamran Rahman, Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Tourism Corporation Managing Director Junaid Khan, Project Director Tausif Khalid, Director General Sports Afandyar Khattak, officials of Wold Bank and others attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior minister said that promotion of tourism in the province had been started with the launching of mobile App while more projects were in pipeline to boost the sector.

“The launching of mobile App is aimed at introducing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism destination for international tourists to attract more tourists and visitors to the province,” he said.

He added that his government would take steps to attract 10 million foreign tourists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in five years that would generate 10 billion dollars in revenue.

Later, the senior minister inaugurated the mobile App, bus service for tourists and tourism logo. A documentary on tourist resorts was also screened.

National Tourism Board Chairman Zulfi Bukhari termed the launching of mobile App a big step towards promotion of tourism in KP.

Zulfi Bukhari said, “With a single click on the mobile App, the tourists now can get information about tour operators, hotels, restaurants booking, trekking and backpacking spots, tourist resorts, lakes, weather condition, archaeological, adventure, religious and cultural tourism sites and plan their trip at home before leaving for a particular destination as well.”

The App also guides tourists to the land of hospitality – the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gifted by Nature with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, roads, petrol pumps, rich cultural heritage and archaeological sites, springs, waterfalls, streams, Buddhism ruins and serene spots.