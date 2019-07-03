Only members of family can visit arrested politicians

LAHORE: Only family members of arrested politicians can visit them, the Home Department, Government of Punjab, has issued directions to the Prison Department, The News has learnt.

According to sources, after this direction, only family members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and former federal Railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique could visit them in jails.

The sources confirmed that food which is brought from Jati Umra will be examined by the doctor at the prison. The doctors examine Nawaz Sharif regularly in the prison. It is pertinent to mention here that in jail, Nawaz Sharif used to meet politicians and political workers. The political workers used to update Nawaz about current political scenario of the country.