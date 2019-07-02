KP CM orders officials to ensure quality completion of BRT project

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday ruled out any compromise on the uplift and beautification of Peshawar and directed the officials to ensure quality completion of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Peshawar uplift programme at the Chief Minister’s House. The meeting reviewed progress on all ongoing development schemes and welfare activities. Special planning would be made for the collective uplift and progress of Peshawar, he said, adding that a hefty amount would be spent under the head of Peshawar uplift programme.

He was of the view that the project would not only provide an all-time solution to the traffic problems, rather would also have trickled down effect on the overall beautification of the city. The chief minister further directed to take effective steps for maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that the feasibility study of the Circular Railway Project would be completed during the current financial year. He added that the project would inter-link Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi.

The project would provide speedy and cheap transportation facility to the people, he added. The chief minister said being a provincial capital Peshawar required special concentration and importance.

The development and beautification of Peshawar has been included in the priorities for the current financial year.

He directed the officials to give a final shape to the comprehensive plan for bringing improvement in the infrastructure and resolution of the problems faced by the people as soon as possible.