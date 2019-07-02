Convicted, disqualified by court has become deputy PM: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday lashed at senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen for announcing agricultural policy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through his twitter accounted tweeted that Convicted disqualified “Deputy PM” is addressing the nation on agriculture policy while falsely accused not convicted former president’s interview censored. “This is a New Pakistan, a Pakistan of hypocrites, not one but two Pakistan (Yeh hai Naya Pakistan, Munafiq’on ka Pakistan, Aik nahi do Pakistan),“ he twitted.

Bilawal further asked why Jahangir Tareen held press conference at Press Information Department (PID) as only eligible ministers are allowed to use that venue. While through another tweet, Bilawal mocked the Asset declaration Scheme and tweeted that, “Whether anyone declares Baynami Prime Minister in the amnesty scheme.” He tweeted that, “Baynami wazeer-e-azam ko kis nay amnesty scheme may declare kia.”

Sabah adds: Meanwhile Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Tareen holding presser at PID is a contempt of court. The one who admitted money laundering is using government resources, she continued. Marriyum also said that the one declared liar by the Supreme Court (SC) is telling truth to the people.