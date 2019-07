AIOU holds conference on emerging sciences

Islamabad: A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country’s socio-economic issues.

It was the eighth such event, organised by the University’s Physics department in the recent years. The conference was largely attended by scholars and students of M.Phil and PhD from various educational institutions of the country. During the inaugural session, the participants were told that the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has allocated millions of rupees in the University’s budget for upgrading their Science Laboratories, bringing them at par with the international standard and as per the students’ needs.