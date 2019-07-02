ATC issues notices for hearing Baldia factory owners via video link

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued notices to the defence in the Baldia factory fire case to record the testimony of the factory owners via video-link.

The Rangers’ special public prosecutor submitted an application to the ATC-VII judge, seeking approval to have the statements of Ali Enterprises owners, the Bhailas, recorded through video-link.

The factory owners were abroad and could not come to record their testimonies for security concerns. The judge directed the defence to submit their comments on the application by July 4.

Ten suspects — then Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) industries and commerce minister Rauf Siddiqui, local office-bearer Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, Zubair alias Charya, Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood, Ali Muhammad, Umar Hasan Qadri, Abdul Sattar Khan and Iqbal Adeeb Khanum — have been charged with setting ablaze the garments factory located in Baldia Town on September 11, 2012.

Two-hundred-and-sixty people were killed in the fire. Authorities alleged that the fire was caused by people associated with the MQM over the factory owners’ refusal to pay extortion to them.

One key suspect, the then in-charge of the MQM’s Karachi Tanzimi Committee, Hammad Siddiqui, is still absconding. According to the prosecution, the fire was set on his instruction because he was infuriated over the factory owners’ refusal to pay the extortion money.

There are more than 700 witnesses named in the charge sheet. So far, the court has examined around 150 of them.