Pakistan does not believe in zero-sum games: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan “does not believe in zero-sum games but rather, integration and cooperation”.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Ground Forces Commander in Chief Army Gen Oleg Salyukov, who called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Tuesday.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to enhanced security, training cooperation and measures to further expand joint military ties between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.

The Army chief said cooperation between both countries would not only help improving peace and stability in the region, but would also usher economic prosperity. “Pakistan does not believe in zero sum games but rather, integration and cooperation”, he added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism. He said “the world should appreciate more what Pakistan had achieved”. He also expressed the Russian desire to forge strong and broad-based relations with Pakistan.

Earlier, on his arrival at the General Headquarters, the Commander in Chief of the Russian Ground Forces laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Separately, France National Defence and Security Secretary General Claire Landais called on Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters.During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed, the ISPR said in a statement. Both sides highlighted the need to increase military level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.