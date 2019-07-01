Pak ladies team clinch gold in BEFAME Bridge

LAHORE: The national ladies bridge team, comprising Rubina Agha, Najm Abid, Shahnaz Pirzada, Qudsia Dossa, Rubina Hai and Fatima, fetched a gold medal for the country through adept play in the 20th BEFAME 2019 Bridge Championship held at Amman, Jordan, which concluded yesterday after four days of competitive bridge. In the finals this Pakistan Ladies Contingent outplayed the India Team to emerge as the superb ones and bring home the much sought after gold medal.

In this Asia and Mid-East Bridge Championship (BEFAME) Pakistan were also represented in the Mixed Team Event, The Open Team Event and the Seniors Event. Pakistani mixed team comprised Ahsan Qureshi, Rehana Saigol, Zia Hyder Naqi, Neelofar Aslam, Saeed Pirzada and Fehmida Sarfraz. This whole combination used their all encompassing bridge playing skills to good effect and ended up as silver medallists.

In the Open Team Event champions like Farooq Alvi, Jahangir Ahmed, Khaled Mohiuddin, Mubasher Puri and Arsalan Mansoor managed to secure the bronze medal for Pakistan. Another bronze medal was also secured by the Seniors Team consisting of Ghalib Bandesha, Izzat Khalil, Ghias Malik, Safdar Mehmood and Anwar Kizilbash.

The BFAME Bridge Championship was held at Amman, Jordan and Ghalib Bandesha, Chef- de- Mission of the Pakistan team, informed that the arrangements for holding this Championship were outstanding and the majestic touch was evident and Pakistani contingent made a huge impact as bridge players of international standing. Besides Pakistan other teams that participated in this championship were from India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan.