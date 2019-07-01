close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

Casillas available for pre-season after heart attack

Sports

PORTO, Portugal: Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas reported for the first day of pre-season with Porto on Monday, two months after suffering a heart attack, but won’t train with the team for a while. “Back to work. First day,” the 38-year-old tweeted alongside a photo that showed him arriving, smiling, with team-mates at Porto’s Olival training centre. The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper underwent emergency surgery on May 1 after suffering a heart attack during training. He left the hospital five days later, admitting that his

professional future was uncertain. “For the moment he cannot train,” his agent Carlo Cutropia

told the Porto O Jogo newspaper.

