Injured Wahab to continue attending training sessions

LONDON: Seasoned pacer Wahab Riaz will continue to train with the Pakistan team despite suffering from a fractured finger, a team official said on Monday, writes Khalid Hussain.

Raza Kitchlew, Pakistan team’s media manager, told ‘The News’ that Wahab will continue to attend the team’s training sessions in the lead up to Pakistan’s last group match – against Bangladesh – at Lord’s on July 5.

“His injury is painful but Wahab has opted to continue training as he wants to play against Bangladesh. It’s a must-win game for us and the team will need his experience,” he said. Pakistan spent Sunday travelling from Leeds to London, which is a five-hour journey by road. They had a rest day on Monday and will resume training on Tuesday at Lord’s.

Wahab suffered from a fracture while fielding in a training session at Headingley on Tuesday. But Pakistan opted to retain him in the playing eleven, hoping that the seasoned pacer will help lift them in the do-or-die encounter.

Wahab didn’t disappoint as he took two key wickets to help Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 227-9 and played an even important role with a 9-ball 15 that enabled Pakistan to win the match after a very tense run-chase.

The 34-year-old left-armer will bowl during some of the pre-match training sessions but is unlikely to attend the fielding drills in order to shield his fractured right hand from further aggravation.