PML-N MPAs not ready to accept dynastic politics: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of Punjab Assembly are not ready to accept the dynastic politics.

In a tweet, the special assistant said the meeting of PML-N MPAs with the Prime Minister was in fact revolt against the dictatorial approach and imperialistic mindset of their leadership as they were not ready for slavery of a family. Rebellion against dynastic politics in fact is a vote of trust on the leadership and ideology of Naya Pakistan.

She pointed out that Rana Sanaullah’s confession of rebellion in the party is a clear proof of political cracks. PML-N neither has any narrative nor leadership, she added. The special assistant said that call for mid-term elections by those who claim to be supporters of democracy and the constitution was strange. She said those who played with the future of Pakistan are now having dark fate.