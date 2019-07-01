Digital health services growing through Easypaisa

KARACHI: Easypaisa, as part of its commitment towards a more financially inclusive Pakistan, in collaboration with a third party service provider is working to ensure customer wellbeing at affordable prices. This health service will be available for mobile users and will help increase access to healthcare while reducing healthcare costs.

Through this service, a safe and reliable online health interface will be available which connects Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) certified and authorized healthcare providers to patients 24/7. In the first phase, customers can purchase yearly plan of health service through ‘Unstructured Supplementary Service Data’ (USSD) and branch channel and avail these services by calling ‘health services hotline’.

Additional services such as voice call, face to face video call and built in app experience along with free home delivery of medicines and free online claim lodging will also be launched to further facilitate masses in Pakistan. Not only is this service available to users but it may also be extended to cover up to 4 family members absolutely free of cost for online consultation services. Benefits also include free value added ‘Health Insurance Benefits’ packaged with the health service. Along with more features, other price plans may also be introduced in the near future.

“This new service has the potential to generate significant impact for people who lack access to essential healthcare.” said Aslam Hayat, acting CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank. “Our mission is to enable access for everyone to essential healthcare through innovative mobile solutions. These services can increase the quality, reduce the cost and extend the reach of healthcare for the wellbeing of the masses.”***